Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $27.12 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.