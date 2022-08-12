Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $132.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.60. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

