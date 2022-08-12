Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

