Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $149,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2,205.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.65 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

