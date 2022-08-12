Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $162,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,841,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $59.98 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

