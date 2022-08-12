Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $176,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

