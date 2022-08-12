Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,672,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $100.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

