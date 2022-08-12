Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,162,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 466,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

