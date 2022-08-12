Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 113,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $281.92 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $286.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.25.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,855 shares of company stock worth $8,193,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.