Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $33.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

