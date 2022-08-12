Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBLI opened at $24.61 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $357.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.86%.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

