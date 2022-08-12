Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $45.30 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

