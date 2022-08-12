Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.