Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.46 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.