Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.