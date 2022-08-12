Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 430 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.