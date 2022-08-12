Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 528 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 725,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 209,108 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $70.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

