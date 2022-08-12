Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average is $103.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

