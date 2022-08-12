Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Xylem by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Xylem by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xylem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

