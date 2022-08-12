Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $93.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

