Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.05.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.45.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.