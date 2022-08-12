CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 11.6% After Strong Earnings

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $154.50. Approximately 11,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 427,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.45.

The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after buying an additional 120,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $17,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.