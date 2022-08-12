CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,420,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 473,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,446,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.