CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.49. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

