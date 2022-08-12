DA Davidson Weighs in on Paylocity Holding Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a report released on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paylocity Trading Down 5.0 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of PCTY opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.