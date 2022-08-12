Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of Darden Restaurants worth $74,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.95.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

