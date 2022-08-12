DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

