DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,698.07

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,698.07 ($68.85) and traded as low as GBX 5,290 ($63.92). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,328 ($64.38), with a volume of 125,689 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on DCC. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($67.06) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($87.60) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,852 ($82.79).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,698.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1,686.08.
In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,587 ($67.51) per share, for a total transaction of £55,870 ($67,508.46).
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
