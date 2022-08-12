Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.70. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
TSE NA opened at C$92.67 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.38 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Read More
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.