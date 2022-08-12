Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.70. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.96.

TSE NA opened at C$92.67 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.38 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

