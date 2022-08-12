Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target Raised to €7.80

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

