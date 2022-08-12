Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of DLHTF opened at 2.30 on Tuesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1 year low of 2.30 and a 1 year high of 4.75.
About Dialogue Health Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dialogue Health Technologies (DLHTF)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.