Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of DLHTF opened at 2.30 on Tuesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1 year low of 2.30 and a 1 year high of 4.75.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

About Dialogue Health Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.