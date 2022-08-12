digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in July

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

digitiliti Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. digitiliti has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

digitiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

