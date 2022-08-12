digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in July

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
digitiliti Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. digitiliti has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
digitiliti Company Profile
