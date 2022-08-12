Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 5.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48. 3,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,680,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

