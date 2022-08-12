Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $11.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Diversey has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 3,380,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 2,114,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $12,345,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 55.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 951,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

