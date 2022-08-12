Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $404.13 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.70 and its 200-day moving average is $392.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.