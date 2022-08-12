Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.50 at Cormark

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.4 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$19.88 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$18.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$935.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.78.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares in the company, valued at C$102,613,725.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 95,600 shares of company stock worth $1,838,380.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

