Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.50 at Cormark

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.4 %
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$19.88 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$18.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$935.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.78.
Insider Activity
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Stories
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.