Duality Advisers LP Acquires 972 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Nevro by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,210,000 after buying an additional 185,461 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $11,529,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 664.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 139,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 4,632.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,842 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

Nevro stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

