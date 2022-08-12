Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $316,325,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 855,191 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,142,000 after acquiring an additional 731,748 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

