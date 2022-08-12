Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 1,528 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,528 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $336.99 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

