Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 16,456 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,170,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

TECK stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

