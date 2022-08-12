Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 115,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,508. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

Shares of CI stock opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $289.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.54 and its 200 day moving average is $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.