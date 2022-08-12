Duality Advisers LP Grows Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

