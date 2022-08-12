Duality Advisers LP Has $763,000 Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $107.02 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,172 shares of company stock worth $394,943 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.