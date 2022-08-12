Duality Advisers LP Invests $585,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of News by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in News by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of News by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NWSA opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

