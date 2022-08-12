Duality Advisers LP Invests $597,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Buckle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

