Duality Advisers LP Invests $607,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.