Duality Advisers LP Invests $622,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,992 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $37.69 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.