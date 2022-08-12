Duality Advisers LP Invests $695,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,805 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $88.58 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

