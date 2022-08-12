Duality Advisers LP Invests $767,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

NYSE CCJ opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 211.18 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

