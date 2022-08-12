Duality Advisers LP Makes New $570,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Logitech International by 179.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 102,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $109.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

